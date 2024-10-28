Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: How To Watch, Time, TV, & Odds
The Dallas Mavericks return home following their first loss of the season, a 114-102 outing against the Phoenix Suns. Luka Doncic dropped 40 points, Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving combined for 41 points, but no one else on the Mavs could get going against the Bradley Beal-less Suns.
Their opponent for their second home game of the season will be the Utah Jazz, entering the game 0-2 with home losses to the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors. This is their first road trip of the season, though they were in Dallas a few weeks ago, beating the Mavs in the preseason 107-102. The Jazz played most of their starters major minutes, while Dallas played that game without Doncic, Irving, Thompson, P.J. Washington, Maxi Kleber, Dante Exum, and more.
Dallas' biggest issue against Phoenix was they couldn't get anyone else going. Going against a Utah team that isn't anywhere near as talented, this will be the perfect opportunity for the Mavericks to get everyone else involved. Their main priorities defensively will be Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, and Jordan Clarkson.
Utah has a small backcourt, with starters Keyontae George and Collin Sexton and key sixth man Jordan Clarkson all listed at either 6'3" or 6'4". Whoever they have guarding Luka Doncic could be in for a rough night, even if it's one of the wings in Lauri Markkanen or Taylor Hendricks.
Here's everything you need to know for Monday night's game.
Date/Time: Monday, October 28, 7:30 p.m. CST
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Team Records: Mavericks 1-1, Jazz 0-2
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, MavsTV, KFAA-TV
Spread: Mavericks -11
Over/Under: 233
Moneyline: Mavericks -560, Jazz +420
