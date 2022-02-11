Skip to main content

Mavs Donuts: Doncic Drops 51 Points After Porzingis Trade; NBA Deadline Roundup

DallasBasketball.com lists 12 NBA storylines in addition to relevant Dallas Mavericks news and analysis.

The NBA trade deadline hit like a hurricane. Stars swapped, four-teams trades occurred, and the Dallas Mavericks shipped Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards. Thursday was a barrage of news that washed over the NBA, leaving NBA fanbases to pick up the pieces.  

Get your fresh dozen; these are the Mavs Donuts. 

Donut 1: Kristaps Porzingis Traded to Washington Wizards

Porzingis Post @IND
Kristaps Porzingis, Dalas Mavericks

"He's like a Unicorn because you never see him." ESPN Tim Legler said of Kristaps Porzingis. Mean or not, there is some validity in that joke. Another thing no one saw coming was a mid-season trade seeing Porzingis shipped to the Washington Wizards. 

What did the Mavs receive?

General Manager Nico Harrison made his first big splash by sending Porzingis and a second-round pick to D.C. for Spencer Dinwiddie and David Bertans. 

DallasBasketball.com covered this trade extensively and alluded to Dinwiddie as a Mavs in previous content

Donut 2: Luka Doncic Drop Career-High 51 Points

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

On a day where trades dominated headlines, ‘Luka Magic’ still reigned supreme. Doncic erupted for a career-high 51 points against the Los Angeles Clippers at the AAC - the most fitting opponent for such an event given the playoff rivalry.

Doncic scored 21 points alone on three-point field goals, attempting 14 shots. The last Mavs to score 50 points predictably was Dirk Nowitzki, which occurred in 2006 vs. the Phoenix Suns during the Western Conference Finals. 

Donut 3: Dorian Finney-Smith Signs Contract Extension

Dorian Finney Smith
Dorian Finney-Smith on the Challenge Call

Free agency is now a little easier for the Mavs as Dorian Finney-Smith signed a four-year, $52 million extension. The contract makes sense, with Finney-Smith averaging 10 points per contest, 36 percent from distance, and an overall glue-guy of the Mavs. You can never have enough two-way wings in this league.

Donut 4: Doncic Selected to Team LeBron for All-Star Game

Although LeBron James failed to recruit Doncic as a team LeBron shoe brand member, James successfully picked the Mavs' star for the 2022 All-Star game.

Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeRozan, and Step Curry join James as starters on Team LeBron. Doncic, Darius Garland, Chris Paul, Jimmy Butler, Donovan Mitchell, Fred VanVleet, and James Harden are the reserves.

Donut 5: James Harden and Ben Simmons Swap Teams 

harden nets
Ben Simmons

James Harden's screaming paid off as the disgruntled star was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, reuniting with Daryl Morey. 

Ben Simmons, another discounted "star," now aligns with two superior offensive players in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant as the Brooklyn Nets look to improve on a terrible 10-game losing streak. 

