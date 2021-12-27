Mavs Donuts: ‘Must-Win’ Game for Dallas & NBA Roundup

Here's your fresh batch of Mavs Donuts to start the week off right as we look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

With the Dallas Mavericks set to take on the Portland Trail Blazers tonight, both teams are reeling from COVID absences. Will Dame Lillard play? Is this a must-win game for the Mavs regardless of all the players they have out?

DONUT 1: BLAZERS CATCH COVID… MUST-WIN FOR MAVS?

The Blazers, who play the Mavericks tonight, had seven players enter health & safety protocols over the weekend. Those players include Keljin Blevins, Robert Covington, Ben McLemore, Jusuf Nurkic, former Mav Dennis Smith Jr., Trendon Watford and Cody Zeller.

On a side note, Damian Lillard is also questionable for tonight’s game due to personal reasons. Whether he plays or not, though, this one could be in ‘must-win’ territory for the beat up 15-17 Mavs.

DONUT 2: GOODBYE EUGENE

The Mavericks parted ways with two-way player Eugene Omoruyi. The Mavs had Omoruyi developing in Frisco with the Texas Legends, where he was averaging 16 points and seven rebounds in 25 minutes per game.

DONUT 3: TYRELL IS WALKING IN MEMPHIS

Former Mavs draft pick Tyrell Terry has found a new NBA home, joining the division rival Grizzlies on a 10-day hardship exception. He'll hope to catch on and stick in the NBA.

DONUT 4: VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!

NBA All-Star voting began on Christmas Day. Here's how you can vote for Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and the rest of the Mavs.

DONUT 5: ARE JALEN & DORIAN BEING PUSHED 'PAST THEIR LIMITS'

The Mavericks are relying on two of their role players to be their stars, but is it too much?

DONUT 6: ON THIS DAY, 1991

Golden State Warriors guard Tim Hardaway set an NBA record for most field goals attempted with none made in a game when he shot 0-for-17 in the Warriors’ 106-102 OT win at Minnesota. Thankfully his son hasn't been that cold with the Mavs.

DONUT 7: JOKIC CRASHES THE GLASS

For the second straight game, the reigning MVP Nikola Jokic grabbed 22 rebounds in a 103-100 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

DONUT 8: JOSH GIDDEY'S ODD DOUBLE-DOUBLE

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie guard Josh Giddey went 0 for 8 from the field and put up a goose egg in the points department, but added 10 assists and 10 rebounds in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

DONUT 9: NO MOBLEY, NO PROBLEM

Despite playing without No. 3 overall pick Evan Mobley and frontcourt teammate Jarrett Allen, the Cleveland Cavaliers dominated against the Toronto Raptors, winning 144-99.

DONUT 10: LAVINE SHINES IN RETURN

After returning from health & safety protocols, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine scored 32 points on 12 of 18 shooting to beat the Indiana Pacers 113-105.

DONUT 11: LONE STAR LASHING

The San Antonio Spurs won their third game in a row, beating the Detroit Pistons 144-109 Sunday evening. The victory places the Spurs in the 10 seed in the Western Conference.

DONUT 12: UP NEXT

The Mavericks continue their road trip to Portland to face off against the Trail Blazers. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. CT.