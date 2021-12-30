Mavs Donuts: Powell or Kidd to Blame for Kings Loss?

Here's your fresh batch of ‘Mavs Donuts,’ where we look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

DONUT 1: BUZZER BEATER DEFEATER - WHO GETS BLAME?

The Dallas Mavericks held a two-point lead going into the final possession, but left Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu wide open in the corner to sink the game-winning three to fall 95-94. Check out our recap here.

“(Powell) was going to help,” said head coach Jason Kidd afterwards. “He thought Frank might have been beat, but unfortunately if we give up a layup the game is tied and we go into overtime. … But DP went to help and they made a shot.”

However, Kristaps Porzingis defended Powell’s late-game decision to help in the paint on the final shot.

“Those are things that you can’t really blame the guys,” said Porzingis. “Everything went 100 miles per hour on that last play. Just a tough, tough, tough loss.”

In reality, the blame for the loss goes both ways. Part of it on Kidd for having Powell in the game in that closing situation, and part of it on Powell for not recognizing that giving up the two was better than the three.

DONUT 2: BRANDON & BOBAN HIT PROTOCOLS

Two more Mavs entered health & safety protocols Wednesday: big man Boban Marjanovic and 10-day contract signee Brandon Knight. Check out our NBA COVID tracker here.

DONUT 3: I.T. SIGNS WITH BIG D

With Brandon Knight sidelined, the Mavs signed another 2011 NBA Draft point guard, signing 60th overall pick Isaiah Thomas. The former Washington Huskies standout recently played for the Los Angeles Lakers on a 10-day hardship contract. In his Dallas debut against the team that drafted him, Thomas scored six points on 3 of 8 shooting in 13 minutes off the bench.

DONUT 4: COULD ANY 10-DAYS SIGN LONGER DEALS?

The Mavs have had several 10-day contracted players on the squad over the last few weeks, but could any of them stick around long term? Lance Roberson dives into which Mavs could shed the temporary title.

DONUT 5: ON THIS DAY, 1990

Orlando Magic point guard Scott Skiles dished off an NBA record 30 assists as the Magic defeated the Denver Nuggets 155-116 at Orlando Arena. Skiles surpassed previous record holder Kevin Porter of New Jersey, who recorded 29 assists in the Nets’ 126-112 win over the Houston Rockets on February 24, 1978.

DONUT 6: ON THIS DAY, 2016

Current Mavs point guard Isaiah Thomas dropped his career-high 52 points as a member of the Boston Celtics in a 117-114 win over the Miami Heat. Thomas would go on to lead the Celtics to a 53-win season and the top seed in the Eastern Conference that year before ultimately losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

DONUT 7: BING BONG! BENCH SAVES THE DAY FOR THE KNICKS

The New York Knicks' starting five struggled against the Detroit Pistons Wednesday night and trailed by seven entering the fourth quarter. However, the bench came to the rescue and outscored the Pistons 30-14 in the final frame to capture a 9-point win.

DONUT 8: SCARY TERRY

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier dropped 35, while LaMelo Ball was one assist shy of a triple-double in a 116-108 win over the Indiana Pacers.

DONUT 9: BOOKER BRINGS THE THUNDER

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker tied his season-high with 38 points to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-97.

DONUT 10: NO LUCK IN BOSTON

The Boston Celtics shot an abysmal 4-42 from the three-point line to fall to the Los Angeles Clippers 91-82. Jaylen Brown himself went 1 of 13 from downtown but scored 30 points in the loss.

DONUT 11: JA-MAZING

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant scored 41 points (three shy of a career-high) and added 10 rebounds to stun LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in a 104-99 win.

DONUT 12: UP NEXT

The Mavericks are off tonight but will stay in Sacramento to face off against the Kings. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. CT tomorrow evening.