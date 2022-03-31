Skip to main content

Mavs Donuts: Dallas Clinches Playoff Spot, Lakers Don't Have Answers, Warriors Slip

DallasBasketball.com lists 12 of the biggest NBA storylines, including relevant Dallas Mavericks news and analysis.

Mavs fans can rejoice, as the Dallas Mavericks clinched a postseason birth for the third consecutive season. However, unlike the past two postseason outings, Dallas has a legitimate shot at a home-court advantage.

Thanks to a Golden State Warriors loss on Wednesday, the Mavericks moved up to the third seed out West. Speaking of the west coast, the Los Angeles Lakers admitted to having no answer for Luka Doncic. Consider Thursday's Mavs Donuts a victor's dozen.

Get your fresh batch!

Donut 1: Mavs Avenge Loss to Cavs

USATSI_17992341

Finney-Smith soars to the basket

USATSI_17992905_168395540_lowres

Doncic on defense

USATSI_17992182

Doncic drives past Love

After blowing out the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers the night before, the Mavericks took on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the second night of a back-to-back at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in hopes of extending their win streak to three games.

Although the game started sluggishly on the defensive end, the Mavs put it all together in the second half, as they pulled out a 120-112 Wednesday win in Cleveland.

Dallas has now won three in a row and improved its record to 48-29. The Cavs fell to 42-34.

Donut 2: Mavs Clinch Playoffs

With the Mavs' win against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Minnesota Timberwolves' loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night, Dallas has officially clinched a playoff spot in the Western Conference. This means that the Mavs have successfully avoided the dreaded Play-In Tournament.

Donut 3: Surprise Rise to 3rd!

Regardless of where the Mavs ultimately end up in the playoff bracket, the team and fans alike should be proud of how this season has unfolded. Who would've thought in late December – when the Mavs fell to 16-18 – that they'd be nearly 20 games over .500 and be a top-three team in the West with just a handful of games to go?

Doncic, coach Jason Kidd and the rest of the crew won't be satisfied by just getting home-court advantage or a top-three seed, though. It's been 11 years since the Mavs have made it out of the first round. Anything short of winning a playoff series this year would be viewed as a disappointment for Dallas, despite the impressive rise to being one of the West's best.

Donut 4: Lakers Don't Know the Answers for No. 77

Los Angeles Lakers

Powell and Westbrook chase loses ball

Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers

Mavs defend Westbrook

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Doncic celebrates beating the Lakers

Lakers lost in a 128-110 blowout to the Mavs on Tuesday. Doncic finished with 34 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists in 30 minutes. He recorded a 30-point triple-double in just under 23 minutes, which broke his previous NBA record for the fastest such triple-double in history.

Russell Westbrook, who defensively offered little resistance to Doncic and the Mavericks, wasn't interested in discussing potential solutions for containing Doncic.

“I wasn’t personally trying to figure it out,” Westbrook said. “I’m only one person; it’s a team game. So I don’t have an answer. You may have it.”

Donut 5: Doncic Joins Wilt Chamberlain Club

Mavericks superstar Doncic put on another historic show with 34 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists in Tuesday's 128-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

That makes 21 career games with a 30-point triple-double, tying NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain for the fifth-most in league history. Doncic trails only Oscar Robertson (43) for the most 30-point triple-doubles by a player age 23 or younger. 

Donut 6: Will Mavs Win 50 Games?

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17992180
Play

Mavs Star Luka Doncic 'Put On a Show' for Slovenian Crowd in Cleveland

The Dallas Mavericks won on Wednesday, and Luka Magic showed up in front of a friendly Cleveland Cavaliers crowd.

By Grant Afseth1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks
Play

Russell Westbrook, Lakers No Answers For Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic dominated against the Los Angeles Lakers.

By Grant Afseth4 hours ago
4 hours ago
D37A42BA-C458-4133-98A5-FC0BBE8C9793
Play

Surprise Rise! Playoff-Clinching Mavs Move to 3rd in West

Who would've thought back in December that the Dallas Mavericks would be where they are with five games left in the season?

By Dalton Trigg4 hours ago
4 hours ago

The Mavericks demolished the Lakers Tuesday night. Behind a 34-point performance from Luka Doncic, the Mavericks recorded a 128-110 victory over the Lakers inside the American Airlines Center.

Dallas improved to 47-29, and with six games left in the 2021-22 campaign, the Mavericks have a good chance to reach 50 or more wins for the first time since 2015.

"Back in the day, it used to be the mark of a good team if you could get to 50 [wins]," coach Jason Kidd said during his post-game press conference. "Normally when you get to 50, that punches your ticket to the playoffs. Now with the new format, you could be playing in the play-in games."

Donut 7: On This Day

Although the current NBA television deal makes past generations look thrifty, the 1980s planted the seed for today's landscape.

On March 31, 1982, the NBA and the Players Association reached a four-year deal that included revenue sharing, a first in any sports league. 

Donut 8: Austin Rivers Got Lance Stephenson'd

You can never trust a player who blows into his defensive assignment's ear. Unfortunately for Denver Nuggets guard, Austin Rivers, NBA officials fell for Indiana Pacers Lance Stephenson trick. Rivers was ejected for deploying a phantom elbow on the NBA tricker. Rivers took to social media to vent his frustrations with the referees. 

"Never in my life have I been thrown out of a game for something so ridiculous, Rivers said before challenging the refs to look at the play again. 

Donut 9: Suns Tie Franchise Record

With Wednesday's victory over the fluttering Golden State Warriors, the Phoenix Suns reached 62 wins, tying a franchise record for wins in a season. The last time the Suns won this many games, Steve Nash won MVP for the 2004-2005 season. 

Donut 10: Waning Warriors

USATSI_17784736

Mavs defending Curry

USATSI_17819854

Doncic drives past Looney 

USATSI_17819844

Doncic shoots over Wiggins

Going 5-10 in their last 15 games, the Golden State Warriors are now the fourth seed in the Western Conference. Without the gravity-changing Stephen Curry, Golden State is undergoing quite the freefall. Once upon a time, the Warriors owned the second-best record in the league. 

Donut 11: Dwight "Maniac" Powell

Although Dwight Powell only averages 8.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, he’s shooting a career-best 65.8 percent from the field and his chemistry with Luka Doncic is at an all-time high.

Powell's never-quit nature fuels his ability to finish around the rim and continued success at the free throw line. Sequences like the one below embody what Powell provides the Mavericks.

Donut 12: What's Next for Mavs?

Kristaps Porzingis, Washington Wizards

Porzingis vs. Lakers

kristaps-porzingis-luka-doncic

Porzingis and Doncic 

Mavs - Porzingis

Doncic, Hardaway Jr., and a vanishing Porzingis

"Kristaps Porzingis vs. Doncic."

How does that sound for a headline? Regardless of what you think, that's what you're getting Friday night as the Mavs face the 33-43 Washington Wizards. Kristaps Porzingis produced a 35-point performance vs. the Mavs kryptonite, the Orlando Magic. Not exactly an elite matchup, but an interesting story nonetheless. 

USATSI_17992180
News

Mavs Star Luka Doncic 'Put On a Show' for Slovenian Crowd in Cleveland

By Grant Afseth1 hour ago
Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks
News

Russell Westbrook, Lakers No Answers For Luka Doncic

By Grant Afseth4 hours ago
D37A42BA-C458-4133-98A5-FC0BBE8C9793
News

Surprise Rise! Playoff-Clinching Mavs Move to 3rd in West

By Dalton Trigg4 hours ago
USATSI_17992346
News

Mavs Clinch Playoff Spot, Avoid Play-In Tournament

By DallasBasketball.com Staff15 hours ago
USATSI_17992182
News

No Rest, No Problem: Doncic, Finney-Smith Star in Mavs Win Over Cavs

By Dalton Trigg16 hours ago
Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks
News

Mavs Injury Update: Spencer Dinwiddie OUT against Cavaliers

By Grant Afseth22 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
News

Mavs Donuts: Dallas Crushes Lakers, Doncic Makes History; NBA Roundup

By Lance RobersonMar 30, 2022
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
News

Luka Doncic Joins Wilt Chamberlain In Elite Territory

By Grant AfsethMar 30, 2022