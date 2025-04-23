Dallas Basketball

Paige Bueckers 'excited' to be in same city as Mavericks star Kyrie Irving

Bueckers has long called Irving her favorite player and is excited to learn from him.

Austin Veazey

Apr 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Paige Bueckers is interviewed by ESPN after being selected with the number one overall pick to the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Paige Bueckers had her introductory press conference with the Dallas Wings on Wednesday afternoon, giving hope to a city that is still grieving after Luka Doncic was traded away from the Dallas Mavericks without warning. Bueckers was just taken first overall in the WNBA Draft on April 14th and go to introduce herself to her new city.

Bueckers has long called Mavericks star Kyrie Irving her favorite player and someone she models her game after, and she was asked about Irving in her first press conference in Dallas.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving
Feb 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) controls the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"[Irving]'s been my favorite player forever now. Super excited to be in the same city as him, hope I can learn a lot from him. I know he's going through an ACL journey himself, so to be able to lean on and support each other through that, I think, is something that can be motivating. But just excited for Dallas itself, it's a great sports city. Great to be in the same city as him."

Irving tore his left ACL on March 3rd against the Sacramento Kings, putting another damper on what was already a dark season for the Dallas Mavericks and their fans. The Mavs are optimistic that he could be back by January, but given recent rumors about the training staff, no one is optimistic that will be best for him or the franchise.

Bueckers tore her left ACL in August of 2022 during a pick-up game, but was able to bounce back from that and lead UConn to a national championship this season, leading her to be selected first overall.

