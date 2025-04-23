Paige Bueckers 'excited' to be in same city as Mavericks star Kyrie Irving
Paige Bueckers had her introductory press conference with the Dallas Wings on Wednesday afternoon, giving hope to a city that is still grieving after Luka Doncic was traded away from the Dallas Mavericks without warning. Bueckers was just taken first overall in the WNBA Draft on April 14th and go to introduce herself to her new city.
Bueckers has long called Mavericks star Kyrie Irving her favorite player and someone she models her game after, and she was asked about Irving in her first press conference in Dallas.
READ MORE: More than 150 NBA players react to Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to Lakers
"[Irving]'s been my favorite player forever now. Super excited to be in the same city as him, hope I can learn a lot from him. I know he's going through an ACL journey himself, so to be able to lean on and support each other through that, I think, is something that can be motivating. But just excited for Dallas itself, it's a great sports city. Great to be in the same city as him."
Irving tore his left ACL on March 3rd against the Sacramento Kings, putting another damper on what was already a dark season for the Dallas Mavericks and their fans. The Mavs are optimistic that he could be back by January, but given recent rumors about the training staff, no one is optimistic that will be best for him or the franchise.
Bueckers tore her left ACL in August of 2022 during a pick-up game, but was able to bounce back from that and lead UConn to a national championship this season, leading her to be selected first overall.
READ MORE: Anthony Davis could make it difficult for Mavericks to fire GM Nico Harrison
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter