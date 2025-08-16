How will Daniel Gafford fit into deep Mavericks frontcourt?
For all of the controversy that marred the 2024-25 season for the Dallas Mavericks, the franchise is attempting to move on as it enters the Cooper Flagg era. Though fans may never forgive GM Nico Harrison for trading away a homegrown superstar in point guard Luka Doncic, the end goal for the organization is the same: win an NBA Finals.
"Defense wins championships" was the moniker adopted by Harrison and the rest of the Dallas front office – though widely mocked, it seems the team has embraced this model going forward, focusing on the front court with players like Dereck Lively II, Anthony Davis, Cooper Flagg, and Daniel Gafford.
Gafford, who recently signed a three-year, $54 million deal to stay with the franchise, is one of the cornerstones of the Mavericks' group of big men, an important piece of the center rotation as a rim protector and lob threat. At 6-foot-10, 265 pounds, he is a physical force in the paint and someone who can affect the game near the rim.
Last season, Gafford averaged 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting a blistering 70.2% from the field, which, had he qualified by attempts, would have led the NBA. Though it's reasonable to assume he may not have the same level of efficiency this season with Doncic's departure and Irving's injury, he will need to continue to be the play finisher he has always been.
Availability Concerns for Dereck Lively II and Anthony Davis make Gafford Vital
Considering the amount of injuries Dereck Lively II has experienced in his short career, it is paramount that Gafford stay healthy this season so that Dallas can maintain its elite front court and protect the rim from opposing slashers.
As mentioned in other pieces, scoring from the center position is not quite as important as defense and rebounding presence. Gafford's physicality will have to be relied upon if this team's defense is to be its biggest asset, even with players like Anthony Davis and Lively II on the roster.
Last year, Gafford played about 21 minutes per night, but also had his own issues staying healthy, missing 25 games with an MCL sprain suffered against the Sacramento Kings on February 10. Though his ailment was more of an unfortunate collision than a nagging problem or chronic issue, he has to stay on the court for Dallas to be successful this year. If he can replicate his defensive stats and rebounding numbers, he will be a major key to their vision for the 2025-26 season.
