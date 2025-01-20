Despite Loss to Hornets, Mavs Made Right Decision Letting Former First-Round Pick Go
The Dallas Mavericks lost a disappointing game to the Charlotte Hornets on Monday afternoon, dropping 110-105 despite 33 points from Kyrie Irving and 31 points/15 rebounds from Daniel Gafford. Although they lost the game, the front office can at least be satisfied that they made one correct decision this offseason.
Dallas traded Josh Green to the Hornets as part of the complicated sign-and-trade that brought Klay Thompson to town. While Thompson didn't have a great game, producing just seven points, two rebounds, two assists, and three turnovers, he's still done about what has been expected of him, especially when Luka Doncic has been in the lineup. Green wasn't any better for the Hornets, putting up four points (1/6 shooting), five rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
This follows the trend of Green's season, as he's averaging just 6.9 PPG and 2.9 RPG while shooting 40.7% from the floor while starting 36 of the 37 games he's played in. He can be a decent high-energy guy and defender, but that's just not worth the three-year, $41 million extension that Dallas signed him to, which kicked in this season. Dallas needed a ceiling raiser following last year's run to the NBA Finals, something Klay Thompson can be.
Green at least provides a decent defender in the backcourt next to LaMelo Ball, but he likely would've been out of the rotation in Dallas. Everything he can do, Quentin Grimes can do better, although he didn't play in Monday's contest due to back spasms. But Grimes has had six 20-point games this season, while Green's season-high is 17, and is just as good of a defender.
Dallas hasn't had the season they've wanted so far, mostly due to injuries, but there's nothing that Josh Green would've been able to do to help that.
The Mavericks initially selected Josh Green 18th overall out of Arizona in the 2020 NBA Draft, and he was seen as a project when he was selected. He was taken ahead of some quality NBA players, such as Tyrese Maxey, Immanuel Quickley, Payton Pritchard, Jaden McDaniels, Desmond Bane, and more. That entire 2020 Draft was hectic due to COVID-19, so Dallas' second-round picks weren't used much better.
