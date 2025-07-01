Nuggets hire 2011 Mavericks NBA champion to coaching staff
The Dallas Mavericks are in a tough situation of trying to build for the current/future, but they have shown close to zero desire to embrace the past. If not for rekindling the relationship with Mark Aguirre, the franchise's first and only top overall pick before this year, to help celebrate the selection of Cooper Flagg, they also seem dead set on erasing the Mavs' history.
Dirk Nowitzki is around the organization less and less, favorite staff members were forced out of the team, and now they didn't want to sign a former 2011 champion to the coaching staff.
READ MORE: Former Mavericks player says LeBron James will leave Lakers
JJ Barea, an integral part of the team to capture the franchise's only title, has just signed on to be an assistant coach with the Denver Nuggets, a move that started to be rumored about a few days ago. However, if Barea had his choice, he would've come back to Dallas.
Barea, who had been the head coach of a few teams in his home country of Puerto Rico, told Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News that he wanted to join Jason Kidd's staff back in 2021 after being on their Summer League staff, but that he wasn't ready to be away from his family for that long yet. Four years go by, rumors come out about the Nuggets being interested in Barea, and nothing comes to Barea from the Mavs, per Townsend.
Barea has remained a fan-favorite among the Mavericks, but he should be a strong addition to the Denver Nuggets' coaching staff with first-time head coach David Adelman. He'll also get a chance to watch and coach three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, which will be an invaluable experience.
READ MORE: Shocking Damian Lillard-Bucks move draws comparison to Luka Doncic trade
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter