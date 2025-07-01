Shocking Damian Lillard-Bucks move draws comparison to Luka Doncic trade
The Milwaukee Bucks decided to set the NBA ablaze on Tuesday morning. Reports started surfacing that they were signing Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner to a four-year, $107 million contract, stealing him away fresh off an NBA Finals appearance and with the Pacers still wanting him back.
Many people were confused about how the Bucks were able to make that work, as they didn't have any money to play with. But minutes later, it was announced that the Bucks were waiving star guard Damian Lillard from the remainder of his two-year, $113 million contract. That puts them on the books for $22 million in dead cap for each of the next five seasons, a truly surprising move, but with Lillard out for likely the entire 2025-26 season, one could see how the Bucks got to this point.
READ MORE: Former Mavericks player says LeBron James will leave Lakers
This is by far the most shocking move of the NBA offseason so far, and Giannis Antetokounmpo is not pleased with how it was handled, according to reports. In today's NBA, any shocking move is compared to when the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic in the middle of the night to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis.
NBA analyst and podcaster Bill Simmons took to Twitter/X for his take on the move to waive Lillard, saying, "On the WTF scale of 1 to Luka Trade, the Bucks stretching Dame was like a 7 or an 8. Did not see that one coming."
The Bucks' decision to waive Lillard will come with all sorts of Giannis Antetokounmpo questions. There were already rumblings that he may wish to move on to a new team if the offseason didn't go well. This likely won't do anything to calm that speculation.
For Lillard, he can now take his time recovering from his torn Achilles and join any team he wishes once he's fully healthy. For a player whose biggest hole in his resume is a missing championship, that could be huge for him.
READ MORE: BREAKING: Mavericks sign ex-Laker, NBA All-Star to $13 million deal
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter