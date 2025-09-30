Dereck Lively II reveals game-altering change for Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks are headed to Vancouver to tip-off training camp for the 2025-26 NBA season, and media day was on Monday. It was the first chance to catch up on some Mavs players since last season fell to a disappointing end to the Memphis Grizzlies in the Play-In Tournament.
Center Dereck Lively II is entering his third season hoping to stay healthy. He's played in just 91 of a possible 164 regular season games, as he was limited to 36 appearances last season after a stress fracture in his foot. He also had to have bone spurs removed from his foot this offseason.
However, while at media day, Lively revealed on Monday that he's grown a few inches and now stands at 7'2" or 7'3".
Lively came into last season listed at 7'1", so if he has grown to 7'3", that would be huge for the Mavericks. In a division that includes the 7'3" Victor Wembanyama on the San Antonio Spurs, having someone who can match up with him.
This height change will also matter for Lively's offensive game. They've worked on developing his hook game around the basket, and those extra few inches could help get his shot off over smaller defenders. They also think he can stretch his game out to the three-point line this season, and he'll be able to shoot over anyone if that's the case.
READ MORE: Jason Kidd breaks silence on ex-Mavericks coaches leaving for NBA rivals
Other Areas of Growth for Dereck Lively II
The Mavericks have a great center duo with Lively and Daniel Gafford. Although Gafford may start, Lively has the higher ceiling if he's developed properly. Outside of developing his overall offensive game and staying healthy, there are some other things that Lively needs to work on.
The biggest thing is he sometimes has a penchant for picking up too many fouls, so learning how to defend without fouling is paramount. He's an interior force when he's on the floor and a great passer out of the short roll, but if he's picking up quick fouls, it's hard for the staff to trust him with too many minutes.
So far in Lively's career, he's averaging 5.5 fouls per 100 possessions, and 4.1 fouls per 36 minutes. That's putting him in danger of fouling out in nearly every game, and he's far too important for that.
READ MORE: Mavs' Cooper Flagg earns praise from award-winning star forward
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter