Mavs' Cooper Flagg earns praise from award-winning star forward
Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg is going into his first season in the NBA after being the No. 1 overall pick in this summer's NBA Draft.
Flagg, who turns 19 in December, is extremely raw, but he comes from a long line of talented Duke basketball players paving the way in the NBA. One of those players is Paolo Banchero, the top selection of the 2022 NBA Draft, who had kind words for Flagg at Orlando Magic media day.
"I mean, Cooper's a hell of a player. He's a special player. And he's got himself to where he's doing what he knows, knows what to do. So I don't think there's much advice I can really give him. We've talked when I was back there a month ago," Banchero said.
"Me and him hung out, had conversations, got in the gym, but it was more just talking to him as a person, rather than me trying to give him advice. I think he's handling it the way he knows how to and he's going to learn from his experiences. And you know, our situations, I would say, aren't the same. So as much as I would love to try to give him advice, I think it's best that you let him figure it out. That's kind of what God's been for me. Now, if he came to me and asked questions, you know, I was always there to answer and get my side of it, but just letting him kind of figure it out. He's a great player, and I think he's going to be great in the league."
Flagg earns praise from Banchero
Banchero was the Rookie of the Year three seasons ago, so Flagg would love to follow in his footsteps.
If he can learn from his teammates, he can be in great shape for a long time.
Flagg's Mavs face off against Banchero's Magic in Orlando in March and in Dallas in early April.
