Dirk Nowitzki is high on the 2025-26 Mavericks on one condition
Opinions are split on the 2025-26 Dallas Mavericks, with the team believing they can be a title contender, while others realistically expect them to be a Play-In team again due to Kyrie Irving's ACL injury recovery, Anthony Davis's inconsistent availability, and a roster that appears oddly constructed.
Franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki appeared on the "DLLS Mavs" podcast on Thursday, where he discussed the state of the upcoming Mavs season. He believes they can be a great team if they can stay healthy.
"If they're healthy, they're one of the deepest teams. If you look at the frontcourt, how it's loaded with talent... Especially when Kyrie comes back, I saw him on social media, he's already getting some shots up, so you know he's going to take care of his body and do everything he can to be out there. Once he comes back and he'd the old Kyrie, this is a heck of a team that's super loaded. The main thing is: can they stay healthy for the long run?"
Any team with Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis as the two main stars will always have questions about its health. Everyone knows about Davis' struggles to stay healthy, as he's only played in more than 65 games once in the last seven seasons.
Kyrie Irving is a sneakier guy who has struggled to stay healthy, too, though. He's only played more than 65 games once in the last eight seasons, and that came in the 2018-19 season. Because of his ACL injury, he's guaranteed not to hit that number this year either. And it isn't like the Mavericks have a training staff to be confident in after dismissing Casey Smith a few years ago.
Other Question Marks About The Dallas Mavericks
Although health is the biggest question mark, it's far from the only one. Even once Kyrie Irving returns, the backcourt is suspect, at best. They're relying on D'Angelo Russell to bounce back to form after the worst season of his career, on Brandon Williams to build on his strong stretches, and for Dante Exum to stay healthy.
Three-point shooting is also a major concern. Klay Thompson is still Klay Thompson, Max Christie and P.J. Washington shot well last season, and Cooper Flagg shot well in college, but that's not enough in today's NBA. It's arguably too big a lineup, and with a frontcourt of Anthony Davis and a true center, there won't be any spacing there either.
