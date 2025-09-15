Dirk Nowitzki praises 'real deal' Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg
Dirk Nowitzki just held his annual charity tennis event for his foundation, featuring known figures such as Joakim Noah, Steve Nash, and many more. Among those in attendance were the new Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg, whom Nowitzki texted after the NBA Draft.
Before the event, Nowitzki was asked to give his opinion of the rookie, and he talked very highly of the 18-year-old from Duke.
"The hype is real, for sure," Nowitzki started. "I’m not the biggest college sports watcher in general, whether that is basketball or any sport, but, of course, I had to check out Cooper. Sky is the limit, honestly. What I saw, just the way he reads the game already at that age. Barely 18, athletic, skills. I heard his work ethic is through the roof. Everything I saw and heard is that he is the real deal."
Flagg enters the NBA as one of the most accomplished 18-year-olds ever, as he is one of four freshmen to ever win the Naismith National Player of the Year award, joining Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, and Zion Williamson. As long as he stays healthy, history says he should have a pretty good NBA career.
The rookie will have a lot of pressure on him, though. He's entering a fanbase that is used to success under Luka Doncic, and after he was traded in February, there is still some tension among fans. They want to win and win now, and with Kyrie Irving sidelined while he recovers from ACL surgery, more responsibility falls on Flagg.
Did Cooper Flagg Recently Have Wisdom Teeth Removed?
Dirk Nowitzki and Cooper Flagg greeted each other before the start of the charity tennis event, Nowitzki motioned towards his cheeks and said "How you feeling?" It was a little odd of a gesture, but it made some fans wonder if Flagg recently had wisdom teeth removed or some other procedure.
Flagg was definitely a little nervous to meet the franchise icon, but Nowitzki has welcomed Flagg to Dallas with open arms, offering any advice he can possibly give. Although Nowitzki isn't around the franchise as much as he used to be, he's made it known that he's only a phone call away at any point.
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter