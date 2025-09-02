Way too early 2026 NBA mock draft fills huge need for Dallas Mavericks
The 2025-26 NBA season is still nearly two months away from starting, but the Dallas Mavericks lucking out and winning the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, giving them Cooper Flagg, has brought a new level of excitement for the Mavs.
Although the season is still that far away, draft experts are still trying to pair talent with needs for the 2026 NBA Draft. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman made a two-round mock draft and gave the Mavericks Isiah Harwell from Houston with the 13th overall pick (draft order was set by post-NBA Finals power rankings).
"At 6'6", 200 pounds, Isiah Harwell should look like an obvious three-and-D prospect at Houston," Wasserman started.
"He's developed into a reliable catch-and-shooter who also gets elevation and balance on his mid-range pull-ups. Defensively, he's aggressive off the ball and shows a knack for jumping passing lanes and creating events.
"Harwell doesn't provide significant rim pressure, as his creation mostly comes around the perimeter. But he should look like an easy choice with an adaptable game for both college and the pros."
Harwell was a five-star prospect for the 2025 class who grew up in Idaho before attending high school in Utah. He chose to go to Houston and play for Kelvin Sampson over schools like Texas, Gonzaga, and Alabama. There are some concerns about him recovering from an ACL tear that he suffered in high school, but if he bounces back to form this year at Houston, it could be a good fit.
A 3&D Wing is Exactly What the Mavericks Need
The Dallas Mavericks are in serious need of perimeter play. Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving aren't getting younger, Caleb Martin may be on the wrong side of his prime, and no other perimeter player has a high ceiling besides maybe Max Christie.
Although Harwell is a better midrange shooter at this point in his career, there is belief that he could easily stretch his game out to three. If that translates, it would be a much-needed addition for the Mavs. They have their young post presence in Dereck Lively II, a wing with the potential to be a star in Cooper Flagg, and now they need another young player to man one of the guard spots.
