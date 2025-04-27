Duke center could fit Mavs draft plans
The Dallas Mavericks are setting their sights on the NBA Draft after failing to reach the postseason.
ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony has high praise for Duke center Khaman Maluach, who could be an option for the Mavs towards the end of the lottery.
READ MORE: Grizzlies saved Mavericks from embarrassment against Thunder
Maluach to the Mavs?
"Maluach had a strong freshman season, was named to the ACC All-Rookie team and played some of his best basketball in his final month at Duke. His ability to anchor a defense with his 7-foot-6 wingspan and provide vertical spacing as a roller and cutter while sprinting the floor aggressively in transition will be attractive to any team looking for a center to build around long-term," Givony wrote.
"Maluach is one of the draft's youngest prospects, turning 19 in September, and has considerable room for growth both physically and skill-wise. He plays with tremendous intensity and is beloved by coaches and teammates alike thanks to the unique off-court intangibles he offers, which leaves room for optimism regarding his ability to reach his potential."
Maluach is one of the best big man prospects in the draft, and even though the Mavs have addressed the position recently with Dereck Lively II two years ago, Dallas has wanted to build a team around defense.
Maluach would certainly help fulfill that identity, even if he doesn't satisfy the team's top needs.
The NBA Draft is set for June 25-26.
READ MORE: Defense can win championships, but the Mavericks have the wrong personnel
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter