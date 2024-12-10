ESPN Analyst Gives Bold Prediction For Mavericks-Thunder NBA Cup Quarterfinals
The Dallas Mavericks will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night in the NBA Cup Quarterfinals. These two are arguably the hottest teams in the NBA right now, as Dallas has won seven straight games and 11 of their last 12, while the Thunder have won seven of their last eight and are first in the Western Conference.
These teams have a growing history, starting with last year's electric Western Conference Semifinals. Dallas won that series in six games despite the Thunder being the West's top seed. The Mavs were also able to beat the Thunder earlier this season while playing with Luka Doncic. But ESPN analyst Tim Legler has a bold prediction about this game that will affect the rest of the NBA Cup.
"It looks like OKC-Dallas, on paper, probably is going to get that claim [to be the best game of the quarterfinals]. And I'm going to go out there on a limb and say I think the winner of that game wins the whole Cup," Legler said in a recent appearance on DLLS' YouTube page. "That's how important I think that game is."
To support Legler's prediction, the Thunder have the best odds to win the NBA Cup on FanDuel at +280, while the Mavericks are in fifth at +750. Both of these teams have been playing great basketball while still trying to get healthy, and the recent history between the two should give for some entertaining moments.
Dallas enters this game 16-8, with Luka Doncic named the most recent Western Conference Player of the Week. He didn't play in the most recent matchup between these two, but Dallas still came away with a 121-119 win in that game.
