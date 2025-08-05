Ex-Mavericks coach sounds off on Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, calls out Americans
Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic, when healthy, are two of the three greatest players in the NBA. Their greatness should be accepted and widely loved, but former Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Marko Milic says the NBA struggles to accept them because they "don’t fit their athletic standards."
"For me, it's important that Luka feels good, regardless of appearances. I'm not like the Americans who follow their own criteria. No matter what was said about him, Luka was the league's top scorer and had truly outstanding seasons," Milic said to SIOL.net.
"To put it simply, they have a hard time accepting that Luka and Jokic are the best players in the world because they don't fit their athletic standards. But mentally, technically, tactically, and with a smile on their faces, they dominate the league, and so there's always something being scrutinized."
READ MORE: New Mavericks coach sounds off on star rookie Cooper Flagg
Luka Doncic just signed his new contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, a three-year, $165 million deal, that will allow him to opt out for a five-year, $418 million deal in a few seasons. That will help him recoup a lot of the money lost when the Mavericks traded him to the Lakers, costing him the chance to sign the supermax extension.
Doncic showed up in tremendous shape, which has been a constant theme of the last few years for Doncic. He was constantly criticized for his conditioning and his defense, so as soon as the season ended, he went to work in Slovenia to get in shape.
He's now getting prepared for the EuroBasket Tournament with Slovenia, looking to prove he's still one of the best players in the world.
Marko Milic's Departure Part of a Revamped Mavericks Coaching Staff
Marko Milic is a native of Slovenia, so after the Doncic trade, he decided to step away from the Mavericks. He was one of six coaches to leave the team since the calendar turned to 2025, joining Sean Sweeney (Spurs), Jared Dudley (Nuggets), Alex Jensen (University of Utah), Darrell Armstrong (dismissed from team), and God Shammgod (Magic).
Despite all of those losses, one could argue that the team upgraded its coaching staff, adding Frank Vogel, Jay Triano, Popeye Jones, Jordan Sears, Mike Penberthy, and Phil Handy. That's two former head coaches, one of them winning an NBA championship, and a former Mavericks player as Jason Kidd's top three expected assistants. That is rare experience to lean on for a coaching staff.
READ MORE: NBA Legend issues challenge to star rookies Cooper Flagg, VJ Edgecombe
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter