Dallas Basketball

New Mavericks coach sounds off on star rookie Cooper Flagg

New Mavericks assistant coach Phil Handy reveals how he can help the prized rookie.

Austin Veazey

Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks first overall pick Cooper Flagg (left) smiles with head coach Jason Kidd (right) at a press conference at the Dallas Mavericks Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks first overall pick Cooper Flagg (left) smiles with head coach Jason Kidd (right) at a press conference at the Dallas Mavericks Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

New Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Phil Handy is one of the greatest player development coaches in recent memory, developing a close relationship with stars like Kyrie Irving and Kobe Bryant over the years.

His plan for Cooper Flagg? To let Cooper be Cooper.

“From what I’ve seen and heard, he is incredibly talented," Handy revealed in an interview with Greece's Athletiko. "His potential has no limits. The key is to let the player grow and mature. To let him find out on his own who he wants to be. Cooper has a bright future ahead of him."

READ MORE: Mavericks' Dereck Lively II reveals how he's going to help Cooper Flagg

Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy
Feb 25, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Mavericks clearly lucked out when they drafted Cooper Flagg, landing the pick to draft him on a 1.8% chance, and it saved the franchise from being an embarrassment in about three years once Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving age out.

Flagg enters the NBA as one of the most accomplished college freshmen ever, winning the ACC Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year, National Player of the Year, and a consensus All-American. He was the second youngest first overall pick ever, as he won't turn 19 until December, and is already this good.

Although his first Summer League game was a struggle, he was dominant in the second, scoring 31 points against the San Antonio Spurs. The plan was for him to only play two games, and he showed enough in that second game to prove the Mavericks right, even if he wanted to play a third.

Flagg will likely be the Mavericks' second-most important player behind Anthony Davis until Irving returns. Jason Kidd believes Flagg can be a point forward, so he should have the ball a lot this upcoming season.

The Dallas Mavericks' New Coaching Staff

The Mavericks had bigger changes on their coaching staff this offseason than on their roster. Gone are Sean Sweeney (San Antonio Spurs), Jared Dudley (Denver Nuggets), Alex Jensen (University of Utah), Darrell Armstrong (arrested for aggravated assault), God Shammgod (Orlando Magic), and Marko Milic (own decision).

In their places are Phil Handy, Jay Triano, Frank Vogel, Mike Penberthy, Popeye Jones, and Jordan Sears. Despite the big losses, with most of them getting job upgrades, one could argue that the Mavs' coaching staff actually improved with two former head coaches on the bench.

READ MORE: Insider gives promising grade for Mavericks offseason

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News