Ex-Maverick Luka Doncic joins Kobe Bryant in Lakers history

Doncic has quickly put himself in Lakers lore.

Austin Veazey

Mar 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Luka Doncic has quickly established himself with the Los Angeles Lakers ever since Nico Harrison decided to trade him away from the Dallas Mavericks. It took Doncic a few weeks to get back into playing shape after an extended absence due to a calf strain and to get acclimated to a new city and new teammates, but the Lakers have been surging up the Western Conference Standings for the last month, currently sitting in 4th place.

Doncic put up a casual 21 points, 14 assists, 9 rebounds, and three steals against the San Antonio Spurs, giving him his 10th straight game scoring at least 20 points. He also had a 45-point outing against the Milwaukee Bucks a few days ago.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic
Mar 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With his most recent 20-point outing, Doncic now has the most consecutive 20-point games for a Lakers guard since Kobe Bryant in 2013, according to StatMamba. Bryant scored at least 20 points in 24 consecutive games that season, so Doncic still has a ways to go before catching that mark.

Since joining the Lakers, Doncic has averaged 26.2 PPG, 8.8 RPG, and 8.1 APG. His shooting splits are still down from where he was a season ago, but he's still looking a little slowed from injuries. An offseason to heal and get in shape will do him wonders.

The Mavericks have fallen down to the 10-seed since trading Doncic away, and they're barely clinging to that. Injuries and vibes have ransacked the team despite trying to "win now."

