Ex-Mavericks star Luka Doncic opens up on disappointing start with Lakers
Luka Doncic's first three games with the Los Angeles Lakers haven't been amazing, and that's putting it kindly. He returned from a 22-game absence due to a calf strain before the All-Star Break and has not looked like the same Luka Doncic we became accustomed to seeing with the Dallas Mavericks.
There are a few things that could be attributed to this, such as adjusting to a new city, new teammates, or the emotions of being traded in the middle of the night without warning. However, Doncic has another reason for why he thinks his start with LA has been so lackluster.
"Obviously, you know, it's gonna take a little time,” Doncic said in a postgame interview after Wednesday's 100-97 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. “A lot of rustiness from my part. Started the game with four or five turnovers. That can't happen,
Doncic struggled in that game, scoring just 14 points on 5/18 shooting with 6 turnovers, though he did have 11 rebounds and 8 assists as well. But the scoring has been a struggle for him since the trade and returning from injury, averaging 14.7 PPG on 35.6% shooting. He then missed Thursday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers as part of his return to action protocols.
Dallas and LA meet in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, which will be a big night for the media and for Doncic to stick it to Nico Harrison possibly. But he'll have to play much more confidently than he's been playing recently.
