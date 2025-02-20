Luka Doncic speaks out on how he spent his first All-Star break as a Laker
With the Los Angeles Lakers playing a rescheduled contest to resume play following the All-Star break, they suffered another loss with Luka Doncic on the squad.
The Dallas Mavericks traded Doncic to the Lakers at the trade deadline, and he played two games with his new club before the break. In their return to the hardwood, Doncic and Los Angeles lost to the Charlotte Hornets, who are a rebuilding team.
The former Mavericks superstar didn't shoot the ball efficiently. He didn't have all that great of a game coming off nearly a week of a break. Evidently, Doncic wasn't in the All-Star Game because of an injury sustained on Christmas, though he did have his minutes restriction lifted.
How did Doncic spend the break? Was he preparing for the remainder of the season and sharing the court with LeBron James? Not exactly. He took the break in action to process everything and get his mind off basketball while he could.
“Honestly, I was getting my mind off basketball," Doncic said after the Lakers' recent loss.
After being traded from the Mavericks, where Doncic was supposed to remain long-term as the franchise superstar, the Lakers guard supposedly was over the move. However, a break from basketball never hurts after having to adjust to a new organization unexpectedly.
The Mavericks also got a much-needed break from basketball as injuries will likely end up defining their season altogether. However, they are in a worse position as they don't have Doncic to help them through their injuries. Their odds of winning a title now and in the long term have both dropped tremendously after moving on from the Slovenian superstar.
