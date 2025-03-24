Dallas Basketball

Stephen A. Smith says LeBron James is better off with Anthony Davis on Mavericks

Why the vocal ESPN analyst believes LeBron James is in a better position than he ever has been in Los Angeles.

Austin Veazey

Dec 15, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and forward LeBron James (23) react in the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and forward LeBron James (23) react in the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers have been going in different directions since making the already infamous Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade. Dallas is currently the 11th seed in the West, as the Phoenix Suns would own the tiebreaker over them for the final spot in the Play-In Tournament. Meanwhile, the Lakers are in the fourth spot, a game back of the Denver Nuggets for third and two games back of the Rockets for second.

A big reason for why the Lakers are succeeding, besides the obvious Luka Doncic effect, is LeBron James playing a more natural position. Davis always wanted to play as the 4 whenever possible, which NBA veteran Marcus Morris believes is LeBron's more natural position at this stage in his career.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts to a foul call against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith agreed with Morris, stating, "I think that that was an excellent analysis on the part of Marcus Morris. Luka Doncic coming to the team, being able to draw attention from defenses is going to free up others to shoot 3s. And one of those people is going to include LeBron James, who’s essentially your wideout because he gets to operate more in open space. He gets to play bully ball when he wants to because he’s 6'9", 260, or he gets to step outside because he’s improved his 3-point shot. And oh, by the way, he’s having more uncontested three-point shots than he ever has had in a Lakers uniform."

James has been a beneficiary of Luka Doncic's wizardry, averaging 26.3 PPG and 9.5 RPG while shooting 51.8% from the floor and 36.7% from three.

Davis has also been dealing with injuries, as an adductor strain has cost him all but one game with the Mavericks. He could return on the upcoming East Coast road trip, which would be big for a Mavs team still wanting to get into the postseason.

