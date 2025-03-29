Final Mavericks-Bulls injury status for Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford
The Dallas Mavericks will conclude their four-game Eastern Conference road trip on Saturday night against the Chicago Bulls, who have suddenly won 9 of their last 11 games. It also happens to be the hometown of Mavericks star Anthony Davis, but he was on the injury report for this game as he continues to work through his adductor strain.
But Davis, Caleb Martin (right hip strain), and Brandon Williams (lower back tightness) are all available for this game after entering the game as probable. That still leaves questions for the rest of Dallas' frontcourt.
Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture) and Daniel Gafford (right MCL sprain) were both upgraded to doubtful entering the game, but will not play against the Chicago Bulls. NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that both should return sometime within the next week, whether that's in the home games against the Nets and Hawks, or the two games in Los Angeles against the Clippers. So, it'll still be a few days before Anthony Davis can be a full-time power forward again like he wants to be.
They join Kyrie Irving, Dante Exum, and Olivier-Maxence Prosper as Mavericks out for this game.
P.J. Washington (left ankle sprain) and Kai Jones (left hip contusion) will also be available after being listed as questionable.
Dallas and Chicago will tip around 7 p.m. CST in the Windy City with both teams looking to better establish themselves for the postseason.
