Mark Cuban claims he lost 'hundreds of millions' owning the Dallas Mavericks
Mark Cuban has been brutally honest about his displeasure with the Dallas Mavericks since he sold his majority share to the Adelson family in December 2023. He thought he would still be in charge of basketball operations, but it wasn't allowed to be in the contract when he sold the team, and the Adelsons decided to hand the reins to Nico Harrison.
Cuban voiced his frustrations in a recent Facebook comment about his role with the team, but he also revealed that owning the Mavericks wasn't exactly a fruitful endeavor.
READ MORE: Former NBA All-Star reveals how hard it is to guard Mavericks' Kyrie Irving
"You didn't say a word when [your bonus] showed up in your account. Did you? Sure looked good when we made it to the finals, didn't it?" Cuban responded to a post from a former employee saying he should be run out of Dallas. "I did every damn thing I could for 23 years. Kept prices lower than not only any NBA team, but lower than college teams too. I had $2 tickets for multiple years. When I sold there were always 4k tickets under $29. I made money 2 out of 23 years I was the majority owner. Lost hundreds of millions of dollars. And you kept on collecting your salary. So my dirty dollars didn't get a peep out of you those 23 years. Or when you got your check every two weeks. Or when you got your bonus.
Go back to what I said when I sold the team. I didnt want my kids and family to have to deal with people like you. I honestly got tired of the growing number of fans who became pricks on social media. People exactly like you. I paid your salary. I paid you a bonus I didn't have to give you. Nico and the new owners do something none of us liked and you decide to try to f--- with me. Thank you for confirming I made the right decision."
Cuban gave bonuses to employees of the Mavericks when he sold his majority share to the Adelsons to thank them, and he's also gone on record multiple times saying he wanted the stands of the American Airlines Center to be filled, which is why he kept the prices as low as possible. The Adelsons have come in and already started to jack prices up, raising season ticket prices by an average of more than 8% next season, signaling a move out of the AAC soon.
READ MORE: Mark Cuban airs frustrations on not being in charge of Mavericks operations
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter