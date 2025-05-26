Dallas Basketball

Former Maverick weighs in on greatest OKC Thunder debate

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander winning MVP has people contemplating who the greatest Thunder player ever is.

May 18, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks in game six of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recently became the third member of the Oklahoma City Thunder to win the NBA's Most Valuable Player Award since the team moved to OKC from Seattle in 2008, joining Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. As is the nature of the conversations around the NBA today, that has caused a lot of debate about who the greatest member of the Thunder ever is.

Many people are already arguing SGA's case, even if Durant is the greatest player to wear a Thunder uniform and Russell Westbrook would be the choice of most Thunder fans because of his longevity and loyalty with the organization.

Among those who think Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a claim as the franchise's best player is former Dallas Maverick Chandler Parsons, who had this to say on "Run It Back."

"It’s hard not to think that this dude is the greatest Thunder of all time,” Parsons said. “As good as Russ was with the MVP, triple-doubles, and Kevin Durant, and James Harden, like this guy’s a different level when you win a championship. Especially in this city and this market. Like he will mean everything to them and like I said, it’s going to be multiple.”

Parsons is already making the assumption that Gilgeous-Alexander will lead the Thunder to the NBA's mountaintop and win a championship or two. If that happens, he'll have a much better claim as the franchise's greatest. The Thunder haven't won a championship since moving to OKC, and the franchise's only title belongs to the Seattle Supersonics in 1979.

The Thunder do have a great chance of winning a title this year. They were the league's best team with a 68-14 record, despite three losses to the Mavs, and hold a 2-1 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. They're lucky the Mavericks decided to blow the team up with the Luka Doncic trade because they would've been a real threat to repeat in the West.

