Former Mavericks Prospect Signs With Raptors
A former prospect of the Dallas Mavericks has found a new home a quarter of the way into the 2024-25 season. A.J. Lawson, who played 56 games with the Mavs before being waived twice during the preseason, has signed a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors. Lawson is a Canadian native and was born in Toronto.
Lawson had been playing with the Long Island Nets, the G-League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, where he had been averaging 24.0 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 2.5 APG. He had a career-high 37 points against the Raptors' G-League team earlier in the season, likely leaving an impact on their front office.
READ MORE: 3 Takeaways From Mavericks' Loss to Thunder in NBA Cup Elimination
Dallas signed Lawson to a non-guaranteed contract in March after the trades for Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington left them with a roster spot open. The re-signing of Markieff Morris left them with 16 players for 15 roster spots, and they valued Morris' locker room leadership over Lawson's potential, waiving him early in the preseason before being brought back on a two-way contract.
Lawson would be waived again at the end of the preseason, as the Mavs wanted to bring back Jazian Gortman, who was arguably the preseason's biggest star, on a two-way contract.
AJ Lawson is in his third year on an NBA roster after going undrafted out of South Carolina in the 2021 NBA Draft. The Atlanta Hawks originally picked him up, but he first appeared in an NBA game with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2022. He averaged 3.4 PPG in 56 games in Dallas.
READ MORE: Mavericks Fall Short to Thunder, 118-104, Eliminated From NBA Cup
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter