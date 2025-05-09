Dallas Basketball

Former Mavericks star raves about playing with Dirk Nowitzki

Dirk Nowitzki was a true one-of-one.

Austin Veazey

Mar 2, 2015; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) celebrates with guard Monta Ellis (11) in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at American Airlines Center. The Mavs beat the Pelican 102-93. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks have had no shortage of great players come through the franchise at certain points in their careers. But there have been none better than Dirk Nowitzki, the seven-foot German who spent all 21 years with the Mavs, winning an MVP in 2007 and an NBA Championship in 2011 while becoming one of the greatest scorers in NBA history.

Nowitzki is as revered as any athlete in Dallas' athletic history for his loyalty to the city, his work ethic, and his unorthodox style of play. And it's hard to find a former teammate of his who doesn't give him glowing reviews.

Former Mavericks guard Monta Ellis recently appeared on the "Out the Mud" Podcast with Zach Randolph and Tony Allen, where he was asked about playing with Nowitzki.

"Dirk... man, he's different. I wish I would've had Dirk early on in my career. The things that he was doing, that was incredible. His routine that he had daily, I was like I see why he's like that... Everything, even how he took care of his body. He was never one of those players that really said nothing about it unless he really wanted to say something. Like if you made him mad, if he was frustrated, then he would say something. Other than that, he would just go out there and shoot it. But the work that he put off the court was crazy. The way he handled himself off the court and on the court was mind-blowing. But it also had me thinking that's what a legend is. He earned every bit of it."

Ellis was with Nowitzki on the Mavs from 2013-2015, averaging 19 PPG and 4.9 APG. It had to be a redemption arc for both sides, as Ellis was a key piece on the "We Believe" Warriors team that upset Nowitzki's Mavericks in his MVP season, leading to the infamous moment where Nowitzki was handed the MVP trophy after his team had already been eliminated.

