Mavericks star Kyrie Irving makes unexpected move ahead of looming free agency decision

Even with a player option looming, Kyrie Irving is still showing the Mavericks love.



Irving gifted Mavs staff members with pairs of the ANTA KAI 1 SPEED "Bag Work", a kind gesture ahead of a massive summer.



Irving is truly one of one.



More here: https://t.co/9hzb2hTC24 pic.twitter.com/k4tFW59T3b