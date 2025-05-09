Mavericks star Kyrie Irving makes unexpected move ahead of looming free agency decision
Kyrie Irving did everything in his power to keep the Mavericks afloat during the most tumultuous season in franchise history. Following the shocking trade of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and an injury to Anthony Davis in his Mavericks debut, Irving upped his minutes as Dallas fought to stay in the playoff race.
Irving continued to give it his all until the Mavericks suffered yet another blow of bad luck. In early March, he tore his ACL while driving to the basket in Dallas' loss to the Sacramento Kings. The injury effectively doomed any chances of the franchise making it back to the postseason, let alone the NBA Finals.
The 33-year-old has already undergone surgery and begun the rehab process as he tries to get back on the court. This is an important summer for the nine-time NBA All-Star. He's entering the final year of a three-year/$120 million contract extension and holds a pricy $43.9 million option for 2025-26.
There are multiple scenarios on the table for Irving when free agency begins. If he opts out of the option, Irving could sign a multi-year contract with the Mavericks or even depart for another team. It also wouldn't be a surprise if he opted in and played out his contract to prolong hitting the market for another year.
Regardless, Irving and the franchise both seem like they want to keep him in Dallas for the foreseeable future.
So far, he's showing all the right signs that he'll be sticking around with the Mavericks.
Earlier this week, Irving surprised Mavericks' staff members with a pair of his ANTA KAI 1 SPEEDs, per The Smoking Cuban's Noah Weber. The generous move came while the franchise was holding an Employee Celebration Day.
“He gets us right, man. Kai has definitely been the glue for us this season despite the craziness," an unnamed Mavericks staffer said according to Weber. "He's been holding us together.”
Irving has voiced his appreciation for the Mavericks throughout his tenure. This latest gesture is further proof that he enjoys playing in blue and white.
Last season, Irving made his ninth All-Star game in 15 years. He appeared in 50 games, averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals over 36.1 minutes per contest.
Dallas had major aspirations when it traded for Davis to pair alongside Irving in the starting lineup. However, the Mavericks only got a chance to watch their plan for about half a game before injuries began piling up.
If Irving can return to full strength next season, the franchise will finally get a better idea if their controversial trade was worth it.
