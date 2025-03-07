Former Mavericks stars Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson swap jerseys after Lakers-Knicks
As if the last six weeks or so haven't been brutal enough for Dallas Mavericks fans, two of their former stars met in Los Angeles on Thursday night and put on a show. Luka Doncic's Los Angeles Lakers beat Jalen Brunson's New York Knicks 113-109 overtime thriller, as Doncic put up 32 points, 12 assists, 7 rebounds, and four steals, while Brunson had 39 points and 10 assists.
Brunson was a little banged up after the game, so he and Doncic didn't get a chance to talk on the court after the game, but they were Brunson still had a surprise waiting in Doncic's locker.
Jalen Brunson had a signed Knicks jersey waiting in Doncic's locker after the game, so Doncic took the jersey off his back, signed it, and had it sent over to the Knicks' locker room.
Both Doncic and Brunson ended up on the Mavericks during the 2018 NBA Draft, with Dallas trading for Doncic on draft night and selecting Brunson in the second round. Both players would blossom into MVP candidates, with both finishing in the top five of MVP voting in 2024.
But both players likely have some beef with Nico Harrison. Brunson has stated that the Mavericks never formally offered him a contract after they turned down a four-year $55 million extension before the 2021-22 season. Then, Harrison traded Doncic in the middle of the night without warning before this season's trade deadline, a trade so shocking that everyone thought the news was fake. Brunson and Doncic are now in the two biggest markets possible in LA and NYC, leading their teams to top seeds in their respective conferences, all while the Mavericks could be falling out of the postseason race soon.
