Mark Cuban breaks silence on Mavericks' return in Luka Doncic-Lakers trade
The NBA world still can't believe that the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, especially for as minimal of a return as they got. No discredit to Anthony Davis and Max Christie, but they feel like pennies on the dollar for a 25 (now 26) year-old who made five All-NBA First Teams in his first six seasons.
Dallas has, unsurprisingly, only gone downhill since the trade due to injuries, bad vibes, and probably some karma. And for the first time since the trade, minority owner Mark Cuban has made public comments about the trade.
READ MORE: NBA analyst proposes Mavericks-Suns trade for Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson
Mark Cuban slams return Mavericks received for Luka Doncic
Although Cuban is no longer the majority owner of the Mavericks or has a say in anything they do, he still has a lot of opinions about the team. He made an exclusive interview with WFAA, finally revealing his true thoughts about the trade.
Cuban first said he was upset about the trade, and it's more about the details than the trade itself. "If the Mavs are going to trade Luka, that's one thing," Cuban said. "Just get a better deal. I still firmly believe if we had gotten four unprotected number ones and Anthony Davis and Max Christie, this would be a different conversation."
Instead, the Mavs received Davis, Christie, and one unprotected first-round pick in exchange for Doncic. As great of a player as Davis is, he's on the wrong side of 30 and has an extensive injury history, which reared its head 31 minutes into his debut in Dallas.
He was also asked if this deal would've been made if he had been the majority owner of the team since he sold the team a little over a year ago, to which he just responded, "I'm not going to go there. It doesn't even matter."
READ MORE: Should the Dallas Mavericks trade Anthony Davis this summer?
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter