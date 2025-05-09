Dallas Basketball

Former Maverick puts lofty claim on Lakers' Luka Doncic

This former teammate gives Doncic high praise.

Keenan Womack

Dec 23, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) checks the scoreboard during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dec 23, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) checks the scoreboard during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In the aftermath of the Luka Doncic trade that sent the Slovenian superstar and Dallas Mavericks fan favorite to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, the Mavericks front office leaked plenty of details that pointed to a lack of effort from Doncic, using his conditioning (or lack thereof) as evidence.

Despite these problems, Doncic still averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game on 44% from the field and 38% from three with LA this season, prompting conversations about how legitimate the claims of lacking work ethic really are.

Former Mavs teammate Theo Pinson chimed in on the matter on his podcast, "To The Baha." He began his statement with a powerful claim.

"Luka Doncic is the best point guard in the league," he began. Upon getting pushback, Pinson replied, "Don't throw my man under the bus," he said in response to being asked whether Doncic works hard or not.

"I have never seen him work out, but...he comes back at night. He does it when nobody sees it." He continued on that the one time that he did see Doncic work out when coming back from injury and that it might have been "the most impressive thing" he'd ever seen.

"I don't think the [expletive] missed a shot... He's ready. There is no one more gifted than Luka... Offensively, he can make other people better." He finished his point by saying that fact is what takes Doncic over the top. "For a point guard, I need that."

Pinson played with the Mavericks from 2021-2023, averaging 2.4 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists while providing real leadership.

