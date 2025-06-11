Former Mavericks star goes viral in latest workout video
The Dallas Mavericks got a much-needed shot in the arm to kick off the offseason, landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. As things stand, the Mavericks are slated to select former Duke star Cooper Flagg at the top of the draft, adding a potential diamond to a roster that already includes Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis.
Flagg might be just what the franchise needs to continue moving on from general manager Nico Harrison and team governor Patrick Dumont's baffling decision earlier this year. Back in February, Dallas shocked the basketball world by trading homegrown standout Luka Doncic in exchange for a package centered around Davis.
As much as they try, the move is something that Mavericks fans will never truly let go, especially when Doncic is starring on the West Coast for the Los Angeles Lakers.
In the aftermath of the trade, the Lakers rose up the standings but were ultimately knocked out of the playoffs in the first round to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Doncic is working to respond ahead of the 2025-26 season. There are still months to go until training camp begins but he's already grinding to get into shape. Looking lean and mean, Doncic is going viral in a recent video where he was spotted lifting over 700 pounds.
Maybe he can thank Harrison for the extra motivation.
In 28 games with the Lakers, Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.6 steals over 35.1 minutes per contest. Doncic has already earned five All-NBA first-team selections and five NBA All-Star bids in just seven years.
Doncic and LeBron James will be trying to keep the Lakers in the championship picture next season. That could lead to some interesting matchups with the Maverick as Flagg finds his footing and Irving returns to the lineup.
The calendar will be getting circled when the schedule releases later this summer.
