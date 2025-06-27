Warriors championship architect boldly compares Cooper Flagg and Victor Wembanyama
The Dallas Mavericks selected Cooper Flagg first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night, argued to be the best American prospect since Anthony Davis, his new teammate, in 2012.
Naturally, as the first overall pick, he is compared against other recent first picks. Victor Wembanyama went first overall to the San Antonio Spurs in 2023, and he is seen as the best overall prospect since LeBron James came out of high school in 2003. Wembanyama may have the higher ceiling, but people think Flagg may be able to help a team win more now.
READ MORE: Mavericks called out for 'low-balled' new contract for Kyrie Irving
Among those who think Flagg will be better right away is ESPN's Bob Myers, the former general manager of the Golden State Warriors.
"The unique thing about Cooper Flagg, Malika, is he impacts winning," Myers started before the second round of the NBA Draft. "More so than a lot of players. I'm gonna say something that might be controversial: Victor Wembanyama got a lot of attention being the #1 pick. I could see Cooper Flagg impacting winning more than Victor did in his rookie year... The reason is Cooper Flagg is as NBA-ready as they come... He guards. He defends. He blocks. He steals... And he went to a team that is very good already."
Myers was the main architect of the Golden State Warriors dynasty, partially being responsible for drafting Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and many other pieces of the four championships the team won from 2015 to 2022. He was also able to sign Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant. He knows how to build a successful team, and he thinks Flagg will be able to help the Mavs win right away.
READ MORE: Former Mavericks coach gives shocking Luka Doncic, Cooper Flagg take
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter