Mavericks called out for 'low-balled' new contract for Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving recently opted out of his player option for next season, worth about $43 million, and intends to sign a three-year, $119 million extension with the Mavs once free agency begins. It's a good deal for both sides, as Irving wanted to be in Dallas, and the Mavericks love Kyrie, but he's coming off an ACL injury that'll keep him out until at least January.
It's almost the exact same deal that Irving signed last time, and it gives him the opportunity to ball out, fully healthy, in 2026-27 and be able to cash in one more time in his career. However, not everyone believes it's a good deal.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went on "First Take" and blasted the Mavericks for not paying Irving what he's worth.
"In today's economy, where you got cats getting paid $55, $60 million plus, you couldn't give this guy at least $43 to $45 million a year?" Smith quipped. "Remember, he was supposed to be getting a player option that would have given him $43 million. So, to me, at $119 million, that is a fraction less than $40 million per. Kyrie Irving deserves more than that. And so it has me looking at ownership because I'm saying, 'Okay, if this were Mark Cuban, he would've had more.'' No question about it. He would've made that investment."
The deal wasn't as much about paying Irving "what he's worth," as the Mavericks were going to be happy to pay him nearly $50 million before he tore his ACL. This was all about ducking the second tax apron, which freed up the $5.7 taxpayer mid-level exception. That will allow them to sign someone who can start at point guard until Irving returns. And Irving was willing to let that happen.
