Golden State Warriors Fans React To Klay Thompson's Return
Warriors legend Klay Thompson returned to Golden State for the first time since joining the Dallas Mavericks tonight, and the emotions were high in the pregame ceremony honoring the four-time champion. A member of the Warriors from 2011-2024, and was a crucial part of the dynasty along with Steph Curry and Draymond Green.
As the fans wore captain's hats to honor Captain Klay, the stadium was electric in the lead-up to tip-off, where a special tribute video was dropped. One of the co-stars of an elite team in the history of basketball, Thompson averaged 19.6 points on 41.3% from beyond the arc for his career before joining Dallas.
Thompson looks to get a win against his former team tonight as the Mavericks, who are 5-5, take on the red-hot Warriors, who are 8-2 so far this year. As warm as the reception was, have no doubts that Thompson has one goal in mind tonight: get a victory.
