Dallas Basketball

Golden State Warriors Fans React To Klay Thompson's Return

The Warriors faithful gave the future Hall of Famer a standing ovation in his first game back at the Chase Center

Keenan Womack

Nov 10, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) shoots a technical foul in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) shoots a technical foul in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Warriors legend Klay Thompson returned to Golden State for the first time since joining the Dallas Mavericks tonight, and the emotions were high in the pregame ceremony honoring the four-time champion. A member of the Warriors from 2011-2024, and was a crucial part of the dynasty along with Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

As the fans wore captain's hats to honor Captain Klay, the stadium was electric in the lead-up to tip-off, where a special tribute video was dropped. One of the co-stars of an elite team in the history of basketball, Thompson averaged 19.6 points on 41.3% from beyond the arc for his career before joining Dallas.

Thompson looks to get a win against his former team tonight as the Mavericks, who are 5-5, take on the red-hot Warriors, who are 8-2 so far this year. As warm as the reception was, have no doubts that Thompson has one goal in mind tonight: get a victory.

READ MORE: Breaking Down Warriors' Starters Ahead of Mavs' First NBA Cup Game

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Keenan Womack on Twitter.

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Keenan Womack
KEENAN WOMACK

Keenan Womack is a sportswriter native to Dallas, Texas, who has spent the last 12 years in Austin, the home of his alma mater, the University of Texas. Keenan has covered sports for SB Nation, Bleacher Report, Rivals/Orangebloods, a host of his own sites and now, Fan Nation. Focusing on basketball, Keenan was on the beat for the Longhorns hoops team for the last two-and-a-half years before moving on to pursue other opportunities. He is married and lives with his wife close to the Moody Center, so they can continue to catch games together.

Home/News