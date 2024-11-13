Breaking Down Warriors' Starters Ahead of Mavs' First NBA Cup Game
Tonight, the Mavericks take on the Golden State Warriors in what will be Klay Thompson's first game back against his former team, where he won four championships and was a staple of the dynasty's corps. One of the members of the "Splash Brothers" with Stephen Curry, Thompson had a legendary career with Golden State where he was a five-time All-Star and helped to cement the unit's legacy in basketball lore.
In the midst of all of the surrounding story, the Warriors sit in third place in the Western Conference with an 8-2 record overall, and have been one of the more surprising stories this season overall due to the fact that their young players have begun to take the reigns from vets like Curry and Draymond Green.
At point guard for the Warriors is the obvious – the greatest shooter in NBA history himself, Steph Curry, is still at it in what is now his 16th season in the league. Averaging 22.0 points per game on 47% from the field and 43% from three, Curry is still the leading scorer for the Dubs in 2024, as well as dishing 6.3 assists and averaging 1.9 steals.
Starting at shooting guard is De'Anthony Melton, who has been injured some this season, but has played in the Warriors' last two games. The defensive specialist is putting up 9.6 points per game and will be assigned to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving alternatively. The Mavericks will also see minutes from Buddy Hield, who has taken over Klay Thompson's role as a catch-and-shoot specialist and is currently second on the Warriors in points per game at 18.0, shooting 48.8% from deep.
The small forward spot will be held down by Andrew Wiggins, whose 15.5 points per game ranks third on Golden State. Entering his 10th season in the league, Wiggins was the number one overall pick in 2014 by the Cleveland Cavaliers, and while he never fully lived up to this billing, he has had a very productive career across several different franchises.
At power forward will be Draymond Green, a member of the Warriors' original championship corps who is putting up 8.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game this season. Green, another defensive specialist in the starting lineup along with Melton, is still providing productive minutes this late in his career, and will likely be used on Doncic in certain defensive sets depending on the context.
Trayce Jackson-Davis, the second-year big out of Indiana, will be the starting center for Golden State tonight. Mostly known as a play finisher, Jackson-Davis was picked 57th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft and has drastically outplayed his draft position. He's currently averaging 7.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game over 16.8 minutes.
Off the bench will be players like Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney, Lindy Waters, and Gary Payton II. The Warriors legitimately run 13 deep, as all of these players, when they've played, have averaged double-digit minutes. This will no doubt be a challenge for Dallas, as Golden State's defense has been excellent this season, and they have so many bodies that they are able to stay fresh.
