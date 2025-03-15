Rockets dominate Mavericks on the glass, Dallas falls 133-96
The Dallas Mavericks continued their tour of Texas with a trip to Houston to face the Rockets on Friday night. They're still missing four starters, as well as many others, such as Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, and P.J. Washington.
That left the Mavs with a starting lineup of Dante Exum, Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, Kessler Edwards, and Dwight Powell, while Houston rolled with Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Tari Eason, Dillon Brooks, and Alperen Sengun.
The Rockets got off to a hot start, doubling up the Mavs within the first few minutes as each Houston starter got on the board. It doesn't help that Dallas only started 3/10 from the floor, even with a nasty dunk from Naji Marshall.
A 7-0 run got the Mavericks back within one as Spencer Dinwiddie hit a three on the right wing. But it would take the rest of the quarter to get all the way back, as Dinwiddie finished at the rim with his left hand to tie it just before the end of the quarter. But Aaron Holiday would give the Rockets a 27-25 lead going into the second quarter.
Dallas tied the game again at 29 before Houston went on a 12-3 run to re-establish a big lead, Tari Eason getting seven of those points. Houston then built the lead up to 11 out of a timeout as Dillon Brooks scored eight straight points. Defense was again a big issue for the Mavericks, as even when they were scoring, they couldn't stop the Rockets.
Dante Exum left with a hand injury, and the Rockets continued to build on their lead. Alperen Sengun tipped in a layup to give Houston a 62-49 lead, and despite both teams shooting under 50% from the field in the first half, Houston had nine offensive rebounds, six from Sengun.
Houston continued the onslaught in the third quarter, starting on an 18-8 stretch to go up by 23 in the first few minutes. It wasn't any particular Rocket killing the Mavs, everyone was just getting opportunities. Three turnovers didn't help Dallas at all, though.
Once the lead got to 20, this game was over. Houston was dominating on the offensive glass and getting second-chance points, something Dallas was incapable of. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Rockets led 99-70 and the second-chance battle 27-5.
The game wouldn't get any closer in the fourth quarter, even with the Rockets clearing the bench early. They'd go on to win 133-96.
Dallas was smoked on the glass, losing the rebounding battle 72-39. The Rockets came down with 17 offensive rebounds, leading to 29 second-chance points. The Mavs also shot just over 40% from the floor, while Houston was above 50%.
The Mavericks were led by Naji Marshall with 21 points, though Spencer Dinwiddie and Brandon Williams were right behind him with 20 points each. But Kessler Edwards was the only other Mav with double digits with 12 points.
Houston was led by Tari Eason, who had 30 points and 8 rebounds on 11/15 shooting. Jalen Green (23 points, 9 rebounds), Alperen Sengun (16 points, 15 rebounds), Jabari Smith Jr. (13 points, 8 rebounds), Dillon Brooks (12 points), Aaron Holiday (13), and Cam Whitmore (10) were also in double figures for the Rockets.
The Mavericks return home on Sunday afternoon against the Philadelphia 76ers.
