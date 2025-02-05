Dallas Basketball

How did Max Christie perform in his Dallas Mavericks debut?

One of the newest Mavericks had a strong first game for the Mavs.

Austin Veazey

Feb 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (00) in action against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Feb 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (00) in action against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

One of the newest pieces of the Dallas Mavericks made his team debut on Tuesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. Max Christie, who was kind of seen as a throw-in to the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis to Dallas, put on a Mavs uniform for the first time. So, how'd he do?

For not even practicing with the team and participating in one shootaround, Christie played as well as you could ask of him. He scored 15 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and dished out three assists while shooting a perfect 4/4 from three-point range. Dallas probably expected him to play a smaller role as he acclimates to the team, but he ended up playing. 31 minutes and was in the game down the stretch.

READ MORE: Mavericks fall in the clutch to Joel Embiid, 76ers, 118-116

Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie
Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (00) shoots the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Mavericks felt good enough about Christie before he ever played a game to ship off Quentin Grimes, oddly the team they were playing that same day, for Caleb Martin. Christie will have the defensive responsibility of taking on the team's best guard, while Martin can guard bigger wings.

Nothing will replace the pain in a lot of Mavs fans' hearts of trading away a homegrown superstar like Luka Doncic. But Christie can be a really solid player for Dallas. This was an impressive debut for the 22-year-old, and we should be seeing Anthony Davis on either Thursday against the Celtics or on Saturday against the Rockets.

The Full Breakdown Of The Luka Doncic Trade

Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers first-round pick

Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris

Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second-round pick, 2025 Mavericks second-round pick

READ MORE: Mavericks looking to add Kevin Durant, LeBron James to team after Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News