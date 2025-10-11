How to Watch: Cooper Flagg faces Kon Knueppel in Mavericks' second preseason game
The Dallas Mavericks are getting ready for their second preseason game before the 2025-26 season, as they welcome the Charlotte Hornets to the American Airlines Center. It's their only preseason game in their home arena before the regular season starts, and we'll get a battle of two Duke rookies in this matchup, as first overall pick Cooper Flagg will be going against his former teammate, fourth overall pick Kon Knueppel.
The Mavs got a win in their first preseason game, beating an Oklahoma City Thunder squad that sat almost every single meaningful player. Dallas' starters only played about 15 minutes, and it's likely that Jason Kidd will switch up the lineup for this game as he tinkers with his lineups.
Cooper Flagg had a solid debut, putting up 10 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and a nice block while showing off his playmaking chops all game. That's why he was the first overall pick, and the Mavericks will likely test that even more the rest of the preseason.
Kon Knueppel has been unspectacular so far in his two preseason games, averaging 13 PPG, 3.5 RPG, and 2.5 APG, but he's shooting 37.5% from the field and just 29.4% from three, which was supposed to be his big selling point. It's only been two preseason games, but they'd like to get him going before the season starts.
The Hornets are also trying to establish Tidjane Salaun, who was the 6th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He didn't play much as a rookie, but he was taken as a developmental project. He's played more minutes than anyone on the Hornets this preseason, but it's been a rough showing, as he's shooting just 19% from the floor, but he is coming down with 8.0 RPG. The Hornets' season will come down to LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller staying healthy, but they need to develop some of the younger guys.
The Mavericks are likely to mess around with some lineups, as Kidd likes to do. They still have one open two-way contract that's up for grabs, so they may try to establish some of the younger guys in an audition for that spot.
How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks vs. Charlotte Hornets in Preseason Action
Date/Time: Saturday, October 11th, 7:30 p.m. CST
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Team Records: Mavericks 1-0, Hornets 0-2
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, MavsTV, KFAA
Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks -6.5
Over/Under: 226.5
Moneyline: Mavericks -250, Hornets +198
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
