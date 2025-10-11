Proposed trade idea for 12-year veteran could be missing piece for Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks are looking for ways to improve their team around rookie No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg.
Getting Flagg some help in the frontcourt could be what the Mavs need to get back into the playoff conversation for the 2025-26 season. Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey suggests a trade that would send Caleb Martin and a 2030 second-round pick to the Utah Jazz for veteran Kyle Anderson.
"The Dallas Mavericks could use a bit more playmaking while they wait for the return of Kyrie Irving from his torn ACL," Bailey wrote.
"And though Kyle Anderson hasn't been a traditional point guard in the NBA, he was at UCLA, and he's shown at several stops in the league that he can initiate or boost an offense.
"He also brings the added benefit of defensive versatility to whatever team he's on. And if there's one thing Dallas general manager Nico Harrison has made clear over the last eight months, it's that "defense wins championships."
"For Utah, Anderson doesn't fit the timeline of their rebuild. And turning him into a second-round pick would be worthwhile."
Anderson to the Mavs?
Anderson, 32, began his career in the Lone Star State as a first-round pick out of UCLA by the San Antonio Spurs. He played the first four seasons of his career with the Spurs before joining the Southwest Division rival Memphis Grizzlies, where he played from 2018-22.
Anderson headed up north to join the Minnesota Timberwolves for two seasons before signing with the Golden State Warriors, but he did not spend a long time in the Bay Area. In the middle of last season, Anderson was traded to the Miami Heat in the Jimmy Butler deal and then again to the Jazz for Norman Powell.
Another trade to the Mavs would continue his journeyman era, but he could get back towards competing for a championship, like he has throughout his career.
