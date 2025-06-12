Pacers guard joins Mavericks icon in NBA Finals history in Game 3
The Indiana Pacers came away with a pivotal Game 3 win in the NBA Finals, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-107 and taking a 2-1 lead for the series. Indiana was a massive underdog entering the series and now finds themselves leading because of a huge boost from their bench.
The Pacers' bench outscored OKC's 49-18, with Bennedit Mathurin leading all scorers with 27 points in just 22 minutes on a hyper-efficient 9/12 shooting. TJ McConnell also had a huge impact with 10 points, 5 assists, and 5 steals, three of those coming off an inbounds pass under the basket.
READ MORE: Mavericks finally put an end to Jason Kidd-Knicks rumors
Mathurin was the real story. His 27 points were the most for any player off the bench in the NBA Finals since Jason Terry went for 27 in the Game 6 closeout for the Dallas Mavericks against the Miami Heat in 2011.
According to StatMuse, the only three players this century with 25+ points off the bench in an NBA Finals game are Bennedict Mathurin, Jason Terry, and Manu Ginobili. That's a pretty great company to be in.
It's notable that Mathurin and Terry had the same coach for both of those Finals 14 years apart: Rick Carlisle. Coach Carlisle has always found a way to get the most out of every player, and despite Mathurin not even playing in the first quarter, Carlisle trusted him and Mathurin delivered. If they go on to win this series, Mathurin's performance in Game 3 will be one of the biggest reasons why.
READ MORE: Former Mavericks star goes viral in latest workout video
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter