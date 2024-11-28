Jalen Brunson's Crazy Statistic Proves Struggles Against Mavericks Since Departure
Jalen Brunson's exit from the DFW was quite chaotic. He was essential for the team making the Western Conference Finals in 2022. Then he left the Dallas Mavericks in free agency, joining the New York Knicks.
The Villanova product has blossomed into a superstar since making his way to the Big Apple from the DFW. He's helped the Knicks turn into legitimate playoff threats.
On the other hand, the Mavericks dealt for Kyrie Irving, pairing him alongside Luka Doncic. On Wednesday night, the two clubs faced off as the Knicks rolled into Dallas. The Mavericks won 129-114, marking the team's sixth win in their past seven games.
Since leaving the club, Brunson is 0-3 against the Mavericks. He's been unable to beat his former team since deciding to willingly leave in free agency -- though he did get a much better offer from New York.
Brunson finished the matchup with 37 points, seven assists, two rebounds and two steals while shooting 14-of-21 from the field. The Knicks might have lost, but the former Mavericks guard proved to the fans in the American Airlines Center that he's a superstar.
The Knicks and Mavericks are both contenders in their respective conferences, though neither club is really astonished with the way that they've started the new season.
With six double-digit scorers, the Mavericks had multiple key performers help the team to a win without Doncic in the lineup.
