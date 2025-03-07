Jaren Jackson Jr., Kyrie Irving headline Mavericks-Grizzlies injury report
The Dallas Mavericks return home after a beat down in Milwaukee on Wednesday to face the Memphis Grizzlies, and both teams are dealing with a lengthy injury report. Granted, no one has as long of an injury report as the Dallas Mavericks do right now.
Fifteen players between the Mavs and Grizzlies are on the injury report, and ten of them are on the Mavericks, with eight of them being out.
Anthony Davis (adductor strain), Daniel Gafford (right MCL sprain), Jaden Hardy (right ankle sprain), Kyrie Irving (left ACL tear), Kai Jones (left quad strain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist sprain), and P.J. Washington (right ankle sprain) are all out for the Mavericks.
Caleb Martin (right hip strain) has been upgraded again, this time to questionable. He was listed as doubtful to play on Wednesday before being ruled out. Dante Exum (right foot contusion) is also listed as questionable.
Jaren Jackson Jr. (left ankle sprain), Yuki Kawamura (G-League), and Zyon Pullin (right patellar tendon surgery) are all out for the Grizzlies. Santi Aldama (right calf strain) and John Konchar (right knee soreness) are questionable.
