Dallas Basketball

Jaren Jackson Jr., Kyrie Irving headline Mavericks-Grizzlies injury report

Fifteen players are on Friday's injury report.

Austin Veazey

Dec 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) battle for position during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Dec 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) battle for position during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks return home after a beat down in Milwaukee on Wednesday to face the Memphis Grizzlies, and both teams are dealing with a lengthy injury report. Granted, no one has as long of an injury report as the Dallas Mavericks do right now.

Fifteen players between the Mavs and Grizzlies are on the injury report, and ten of them are on the Mavericks, with eight of them being out.

READ MORE: NBA analyst proposes Mavericks-Suns trade for Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson

Anthony Davis (adductor strain), Daniel Gafford (right MCL sprain), Jaden Hardy (right ankle sprain), Kyrie Irving (left ACL tear), Kai Jones (left quad strain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist sprain), and P.J. Washington (right ankle sprain) are all out for the Mavericks.

Caleb Martin (right hip strain) has been upgraded again, this time to questionable. He was listed as doubtful to play on Wednesday before being ruled out. Dante Exum (right foot contusion) is also listed as questionable.

Jaren Jackson Jr. (left ankle sprain), Yuki Kawamura (G-League), and Zyon Pullin (right patellar tendon surgery) are all out for the Grizzlies. Santi Aldama (right calf strain) and John Konchar (right knee soreness) are questionable.

READ MORE: NBA analyst calls for Mavericks to trade Anthony Davis after Kyrie Irving injury

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News