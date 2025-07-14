Mark Cuban issues Kyrie Irving injury statement
Kyrie Irving's status for the Dallas Mavericks is up in the air next season after he tore his ACL in March and didn't have surgery until April. He's expected to return at some point, with initial rumors indicating around January or February, but Irving is tempering expectations.
On a recent YouTube video, Irving was asked if he'll be back by the playoffs, and he said he's not sure yet. He'd rather make sure he's completely healthy rather than rush back too soon from injury, something we saw happen from a few different Mavs last season.
Mark Cuban made a recent appearance on SiriusXM NBA radio, where he was asked if he expects Kyrie to play this season.
"Yeah, I do," Cuban responded. "Yeah. I mean, he’s gonna be careful, but it’s Kyrie, man, he lives to ball and he’s not gonna take time off if he doesn’t have to.”
The Mavericks would best be served by not rushing Irving back. If they think they can win in the playoffs, waiting until Irving has full confidence in his knee again has to be the focus. They're not contenders unless he is close to being the same player he was before the injury. They just don't have enough perimeter creation without him, even with the D'Angelo Russell signing.
Irving opted out of his player option to re-sign with the Mavs on a three-year, $118.5 million deal. He's found a home in Dallas and is now on the same timeline as Anthony Davis.
