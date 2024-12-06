Jason Kidd Gets Honest About Dallas Mavericks 'Messed Up' Schedule
The Dallas Mavericks, after a rocky start to the season, have worked their way back into the contending conversation. They have won ten of their last 11 games, and they have had to battle a grueling schedule to do so.
While injuries have played a key role in the Mavericks' season -- which they've overcome -- they're bouncing back and proving to be contenders again one season removed from an NBA Finals appearance.
Despite recent success and finding incredible form, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd understands that their scheduling is "messed up" and "needs to be looked at."
“Yeah, the schedule is messed up,” Kidd said. “It’s something that needs to be looked at if they want the competition to be fair. This schedule has been messed up since we’ve gone West to go East, going to Denver to Miami to Atlanta; home for one; out to Utah and Portland on a back-to-back; and then back home for a [NBA] Cup game.
“And then come here and up to Toronto. So we’ve gone as far as you can go West, and now we’re going as far as we can go East. We’re not going to complain about it. It is what it is, but it’s not fair if you want players to play. And so when guys sit out, they [the NBA] can’t complain about guys sitting out when you have a schedule like this.”
Dallas overcoming both injuries and a gruesome schedule to begin the year only further proves the depth and strength of their squad. The Mavericks are acclimating Klay Thompson, who is playing away from the Bay Area for the first time in his career. Luka Doncic could work his way into the MVP conversation and Kyrie Irving could be up for an All-Star bid come February.
Evidently, the Mavericks have a title-contending squad, and battling unfortunate circumstances proves exactly that.
