NBA Executive Rips Klay Thompson's Start With Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks have arguably been the best team in the NBA recently, winning 10 of their last 11 games and six straight. They've been able to do it with Klay Thompson either out of the rotation with injury or not playing as well as he could.
Thompson is averaging 12.6 PPG while shooting 36.8% from three-point range in the 19 games he's played this season. While he hasn't been quite the shooter Dallas thought they were getting, he's still opening the floor for everyone else. That hasn't been good enough for one NBA executive.
"Klay has been an awkward fit so far," an Eastern Conference executive said to ESPN's Brian Windhorst. "Derrick Jones [Jr.] shot the ball better and played better D for them last year."
While Derrick Jones was a better defender last year, he was far from a better shooter than Klay Thompson. Jones shot 34.3% from three-point range last season, but he rocketed to 41.7% with the LA Clippers this season. Teams dared him to shoot in the playoffs, and it finally caught up to the Mavs in the NBA Finals against the Celtics. Jones shot just 25% from deep against Boston after being above 37% in every other series.
Thompson is still acclimating to Dallas, but they remain confident he'll be a valuable piece to the team. He's started every game he's been available for but he hasn't always been on the floor at the end of games. Jason Kidd is still figuring out how to use him best.
