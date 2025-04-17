Jason Kidd grades Klay Thompson's first season with Mavericks
This season hasn't gone the way the Dallas Mavericks expected after a trip to the NBA Finals last year. They brought in Klay Thompson to be the missing piece to a potential championship but are instead fighting through the Play-In Tournament. They picked up a win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday to extend the season, but they'll need another one against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday to sneak their way in.
Before Wednesday's game, Jason Kidd was asked to grade Klay Thompson's first season with the Mavericks after Thompson gave himself a "B."
“He's been a great teammate and a great player to coach,” Kidd said of Thompson's first season with the team. “Looking at grades, I would say 'A' because when you talk about someone at that age, I still consider him young, to play 70-plus games is big. To be consistent, to be someone that you can count on… I would say he's an 'A,' he short-changed himself.”
Thompson appeared in 72 games and averaged 14 PPG while shooting 39.1% from three, a solid season for an older player a few years removed from tearing his ACL and Achilles. He was a valuable leader in the locker room, and every quote he's given the media has been thoughtful and gracious. He could've very easily packed it in with all of the injuries to the team and the shocking Luka Doncic trade, but he's been a key part of keeping the team together.
Dallas also got a big lift from Thompson in Wednesday's win as he finished with 23 points on 8/11 shooting from the floor and 5/7 from three. It was a nice redemption for Thompson who struggled in this same moment last year, going 0/10 from the floor in his final game as a Golden State Warrior against the Kings.
