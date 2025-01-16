Jason Kidd Makes Candid Statement After Refs Cost Mavericks Game vs. Pelicans
After losing two straight contests against the Denver Nuggets, the Dallas Mavericks had a great opportunity to bounce back as they were taking on the New Orleans Pelicans, who had won just nine games prior to the matchup this season.
The Mavericks were without Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving once again -- though those returns could be on the horizon -- meaning the game was on more of a level playing field. The game was close late. In an effort to win the game late, the Mavericks were nearly able to take a late lead.
However, a missed goaltending call that would have given the Mavericks the lead instead allowed the Pelicans to defeat Dallas late with a final score of 119-116.
After the game, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd was quite blunt -- the officials missed the call. That was the explanation given to him by the officials.
“They didn’t see it. That’s the explanation. They didn’t see it…They didn’t do their job tonight…The league wants to get it right, the referees have a tough job, they clearly did not get that one right," Kidd explained. "It cost us the game…Hopefully the referees can be better in close games…No one saw the goal tend but everybody was there.”
Kidd was quite candid, but, evidently, he was right. The Mavericks were cost a win because of a missed goaltending call.
