Dereck Lively II Recalls First Impressions From Meeting Luka Doncic
When the Dallas Mavericks traded back in the 2023 NBA Draft to take Dereck Lively II, they likely didn't imagine the instant impact he'd have on the team. They knew his skills and ceiling would be a potential long-term fit next to Luka Doncic, but they also thought Lively would need to spend some time in the G-League to develop after an underwhelming freshman season at Duke. Instead, he blossomed into a key piece on the Mavericks' run to the NBA Finals last season.
After the draft day trade was finalized and Lively became a Maverick, it took him a while before he finally met Luka Doncic. He revealed what those moments were like on the latest episode of "The Young Man & the Three."
"So, when I get to Dallas," Lively started, "[Luka]'s not there. [I'm] preparing for Summer League, after Summer League, then trying to prepare for training to start the season. We've been playing five-on-five for weeks, and Luka finally gets there. So what they do is we play five-on-five, and they put me and Luka on the same team for the first time. And I'm pretty sure the first plays was four back-to-back-to-back lobs in a row. And he's throwing lobs, and I'm like, 'Is that a lob? I'm just gonna jump just 'cause.' And then I'd catch it and finish it. I'm like, 'Wow, he really puts it at the dot each time."
Doncic and Lively had never even had a conversation to this point, as Lively would continue by saying, "I got a text [from Luka], like 'Welcome to the team,' but we never had a conversation, we never really played together, and it was lob dunk, lob dunk, full-court lob dunk. A three, he's going to look like he's shooting it, throw a lob dunk. It's funny, I could see him test me."
Lively finished on the All-Rookie Second-Team last season after averaging 8.8 PPG, 6.9 RPG, and 1.4 BPG. His rebounding and blocks have seen a slight uptick this season, but he's splitting minutes with Daniel Gafford, which has become one of the better center rotations in the NBA. His ceiling as a rim-running big gives him legitimate All-Star potential, something a lot of fans likely didn't envision when he was drafted.
